Binghamton Devils Training Camp Roster Released

News Release

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Devils have announced the team's roster for their 2017-18 Training Camp beginning today, Tuesday, September 28. The Devils will hit the road tomorrow night to face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 7:05 p.m.

Full Training Camp Roster:

20 Tim Erixon D 32 Michael Kapla D 38 Bracken Kearns F 42 Nathan Bastian F 43 Ben Thomson F 45 Josh Jacobs D 46 Blake Speers F 48 Yarloslav Dyblenko D 49 Tim Boyle D 51 Brandon Gignac F 52 Brandon Baddock F 53 Jacob MacDonald D 54 Ryan Kujawinski F 56 Blake Pietila F 57 Jan Mandat F 59 Chris Calnan F 61 Austin Cangelosi F 67 Desmond Bergin D 68 Colton White D 72 Kevin Morris F 73 Tim Kennedy F 74 Pierre-Luc Mercier F 75 Tim Harrison F 31 Scott Wedgewood G 70 Mackenzie Blackwood G

The Binghamton Devils host the Bridgeport Sound Tigers in their home opener next Saturday, October 7 at 7:05 p.m. Single-game tickets are on sale now at the Binghamton Devils' executive offices, the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena box office, and all Ticketmaster outlets.

For more information, including pricing, benefits, and much more, visit http://www.binghamtondevils.com/ or call the Devils front office at 607-722-7367.

