Billings Beats Idaho Falls 5-4

The Idaho Falls Chukars couldn't get the big hit in the 9th inning as they left the bases loaded in the 9th inning to lose to the Billings Mustangs 5-4 on Tuesday night at Melaleuca Field.

Kris Bubic got the start and allowed 3 runs and 7 hits in 5 innings. Billings got on the board first as Drew Mount hit a 2 run single to left to make it a 2-0 Mustangs lead. The Chukars scored 1 in the bottom of the 3rd on a Nate Eaton sacrifice fly to score Andres Martin.

Chase Vallot tied the game at 2-2 as he hit a solo home run on his 22nd birthday over the left field wall. It was Vallot's 5th home run of the year.

Billings added 1 run in the top of the 5th inning as Mount hit an RBI single to score Satchel McElroy and make it a 3-2 game. Mount finished the game 2 for 3 with 3 RBI's and 2 walks in the game. Mount is 2nd in the league with 49 RBI's on the year.

Both teams scored 2 runs in the 8th inning. The big insurance runs for Billings came when Urwin Juaquin hit a 2 run double off Chukars relief pitcher Tyler Gray to make it a 5-2 game. That was the only blemish on Gray's night as he allowed just those 2 runs in 4 innings of relief, striking out 8 batters in the process.

The Chukars scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 8th on a Nick Hutchins double down the right field line.

In the bottom of the 9th, the Chukars loaded the bases on 3 Ryan Dunne walks, the last 2 coming with 2 outs. After Dunne walked Atencio and Eaton on 8 straight pitches, Jose Caraballo swung at the first pitch and grounded out to second baseman Uuwin Juaquin to end the game.

The Chukars have split the first 2 games of the 4 game series. Idaho Falls is now 11-12 in the 2nd half of the season. Game 3 of the series is Wednesday night vs Billings. CJ Eldred will go for the Chukars. He will be opposed by RHP Luis Alecis. 7:15 pm first pitch at Melaleuca Field.

Chukars notes: Chukars were outhit 12 to 8 to Billings. The Chukars are now 4-21 this year when they have been outhit. Kris Bubic and Tyler Gray combined to strike out 14 batters. That means in the last 2 outings, Bubic and Gray have struck out 30 Mustangs. They struck out 16 Billings hitters on August 15th. Nick Hutchins was the only Chukar with multiple base hits in the game. Hutchins went 2 for 4 with 2 RBI's and a double. Nate Eaton went 0 for 3 1ith an RBI sacrifice fly. Eaton also walked once but his hitting streak ended at 8 games. Time of game: 2:48. Attendance: 3,269.

