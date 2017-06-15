Bill Guerin Named Penguins General Manager

News Release

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford announced today that Bill Guerin will be the new general manager of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. His duties as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton General Manager will entail day-to-day hockey operations decisions relating to the club.

Guerin has served as Pittsburgh's assistant general manager for the past three seasons after joining the Penguins' front office as Player Development Coach when his playing career ended in 2011. Pittsburgh has captured the Stanley Cup twice during his tenure as assistant general manager.

Born in Worcester, Mass., Guerin had an illustrious NHL career that included two Stanley Cup titles, an Olympic silver medal and World Cup gold medal. In 1,263 NHL games, he totaled 429 goals and 427 assists for 856 points. Guerin ranks seventh all-time among American-born NHL players in both games played and goals. He was inducted into the United States Hockey Hall of Fame in 2013.

Guerin was selected in the first round (fifth overall) of the 1989 NHL Entry Draft by the New Jersey Devils and spent two years at Boston College.

Guerin's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins will debut in their home opener for the 2017-18 season on Saturday, Oct. 7 at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Season ticket packages for the 2017-18 season of Penguins hockey, including 22-game, 12-game and Flexbook plans, are available by contacting the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

