Bill Dineen, 84, Remembered as One of the Great Men of the Hockey World

When hockey icon Bill Dineen passed away last week at 84, his family poured into Glens Falls, N.Y., to remember him.

"It was a very emotional time, but a joyous time," said Bill's sister, Margaret, who lives in Ottawa with her husband, Tom Keogh. "We are a very close family."

The hockey family was there, too. In spades. The AHL Toronto Marlies arrived by bus - the entire team. The New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks, who had played each other the night before, flew their management team in by charter flight.

