Biggs, Wings Down Mallards 5-2

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Tyler Biggs scored two goals including the game winner as the host Kalamazoo Wings (8-8-2) defeated t he Quad City Mallards (8-11-1) 5-2 Frid ay night.

The Wings responded with three straight goals after Chris Francis finished off a 2-on-1 rush to give the Mallards a 1-0 lead at 5:44 of the first period. Biggs tied the score by pouncing on a rebound two minutes, four seconds later. Lane Scheidl broke the deadlock on a breakaway at the 11 minute mark of the first. Biggs' tip-in extended the Kalamazoo lead to 3-1 at 6:29 of the second period.

Only one minute, 29 seconds into the third period a close range Josh MacDonald goal cut the gap to 3-2 and sparked Mallard comeback hopes, but the Wings' Jimmy Mullin would respond with a vital insurance goal at 4:03 of the third. Mullin buried J.T. Steinglen's centering pass to extend Kalamazoo advantage to 4-2. Justin Taylor's empty goal clinched victory for the Wings with just over two minutes remaining.

The Mallards earlier Friday signed Jake Reed as an emergency backup goaltender.

The Mallards return to action tomorrow night on the road against the Fort Wayne Komets. The Mallards next play at home Wednesday night, December 20 at 6:35 p.m. against the Komets.

