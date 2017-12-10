Biggs, Wings Down Mallards 5-2

December 10, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards
News Release
KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Tyler Biggs scored two goals including the game winner as the host Kalamazoo Wings (8-8-2) defeated t he Quad City Mallards (8-11-1) 5-2 Frid ay night.
The Wings responded with three straight goals after Chris Francis finished off a 2-on-1 rush to give the Mallards a 1-0 lead at 5:44 of the first period. Biggs tied the score by pouncing on a rebound two minutes, four seconds later. Lane Scheidl broke the deadlock on a breakaway at the 11 minute mark of the first. Biggs' tip-in extended the Kalamazoo lead to 3-1 at 6:29 of the second period.
Only one minute, 29 seconds into the third period a close range Josh MacDonald goal cut the gap to 3-2 and sparked Mallard comeback hopes, but the Wings' Jimmy Mullin would respond with a vital insurance goal at 4:03 of the third. Mullin buried J.T. Steinglen's centering pass to extend Kalamazoo advantage to 4-2. Justin Taylor's empty goal clinched victory for the Wings with just over two minutes remaining.
The Mallards earlier Friday signed Jake Reed as an emergency backup goaltender.
The Mallards return to action tomorrow night on the road against the Fort Wayne Komets. The Mallards next play at home Wednesday night, December 20 at 6:35 p.m. against the Komets. Fans can enjoy $1 10-ounce beers from TaxSlayer Center concession stands during all Mallards Wednesday home games this season.
Tickets for the December 20 contest and all Mallards regular season home games are now on sale at the TaxSlayer Center box office, Ticketmaster toll free charge-by-phone (1-800-745-3000) and ticketmaster.com. The box office is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board
ECHL Stories from December 10, 2017
- Wichita Begins Road Trip Tonight in Indy - Wichita Thunder
- Winner takes sole possession of first in North Division - Reading Royals
- Everblades Knockout IceMen 4-2 in Physical Contest - Florida Everblades
- Ratelle and Brittain Pace Eagles - Rapid City Rush
- Ratelle Collects 'Gordie Howe Hat Trick' in 4-1 Win over Rush - Colorado Eagles
- Late Third Period Goal Vaults the Fuel into the Victory Circle - Indy Fuel
- Manchester extend winning streak to five - Manchester Monarchs
- Nailers Pour 50 Shots on Goal in Indy - Wheeling Nailers
- OILERS REEL IN WALLEYE 5-2 - Tulsa Oilers
- Six Wings with Multi-Point Nights in Win over Mallards - Kalamazoo Wings
- Biggs, Wings Down Mallards 5-2 - Quad City Mallards
- Helgesen, Melancon Score as Admirals Fall 5-2 - Norfolk Admirals
- Dekanich, Royals Race to 5-1 Win over Thunder - Reading Royals
- Press Conference 12/11 - Rapid City Rush