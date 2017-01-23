Big Week on Tap for the Admirals

Milwaukee, WI-After picking up three wins on their recent four-game road trip, the Admirals return to Panther Arena for some home cooking with three games this week, plus the first show in the Admirals Concert Series with pop sensation Daya. The fun begins on Tuesday, January 24 when the Ads host the defending Calder Cup Champion Cleveland Monsters at 7 pm. It's a Taco Tuesday so fans can get two tacos and a soda for just $5! Plus, its also a Green & Gold Tuesday featuring Super Bowl Champion Frank "Bag 'o Doughnuts" Winters, courtesy of Menard & Menard and Leafguard. Winters will greet fans and sign autographs outside section 214. Plus, fans can get a ticket to the game and bag of Sil's doughnuts for just $20! The Admirals return to action when they welcome Stockton to town for the first time on Friday, January 27 at 7 pm. The first 3,500 fans will take home a Patrick Cudahy Bacon Hat and Daya will perform post-game. The concert featuring the Grammy-nominated singer of smash hits like "Sit Still, Look Pretty" and "Hideaway" is free with a game ticket and will begin approximately 20-30 minutes after the conclusion of the game. In addition, there are still a limited number of on-ice passes available for the show, which allow exclusive access to the concert from directly in front of the stage. The on-ice passes are $20 and need to be purchased in addition to a game ticket. The Ads will wrap up the week on Saturday, January 28th at 6 pm against the San Jose Barracuda. The first 5,000 fans will take home CheerStix, courtesy of Lee Jeans. Plus, Lance Lim, who stars as Zack in Nickelodeon's series "School of Rock," will be on hand to greet fans and sign autographs. Tickets for any of these games can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000, by logging on to milwaukeeadmirals.com or by visiting the Admirals office at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave. Groups of 10 or more people receive significant discounts off the regular price ticket. People interested in groups should call the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550.

