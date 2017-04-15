April 15, 2017 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs
News Release
Trenton, NJ - The Portland Sea Dogs (6-3) scored four unearned runs in the seventh inning and salvaged the series finale from the Trenton Thunder, 4-2, Saturday afternoon at Arm & Hammer Park. Portland snapped a 3-game losing streak, earning their first road win of the season.
Trailing 2-0 after six innings, Joseph Monge cleared the bases with a two-out triple off losing pitcher Matt Marsh. Aneury Tavarez added the fourth run with an infield-RBI single. 1B Dante Bichette's error led to four unearned runs.
Portland righty Jake Cosart (1-0) relieved Jacob Dahlstand in the fifth inning and earned the win for the Sea Dogs. Cosart pitched 1.2 innings on 2 hits, one walk and 2 strikeouts. Jamie Callahan pitched a perfect ninth for his first Double-A save.
Trenton 3B Miguel Andujar knocked in both runs with singles, and leads the Eastern League with 13 RBI. Lefty Daniel Camarena worked 6+ for the Thunder, allowing one unearned run. Dahlstrand took a no-decision in his second start of the year, giving up 4 hits and 2 runs over 4.1 IP.
The Sea Dogs and the entire Eastern League are off on Easter Sunday. Portland's 7-game roadtrip continues on Monday night against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies from NYSEG Stadium. Righty Kevin McAvoy (0-0) makes his second start of the season for Portland. Righty Mickey Jannis (0-0) gets the ball for Binghamton.
Listen live on the U.S. Cellular Sea Dogs Radio Network beginning at 6:20 PM and watch on MiLB.TV starting at 6:30 PM.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board
Eastern League Stories from April 15, 2017
- Game Recap: Procyshen of Runs in 7th Lift Sea Dogs, 4-2 - Trenton Thunder
- Big Seventh Leads 'Dogs to 4-2 Win at Trenton - Portland Sea Dogs
- Espinal, Anderson Lead the Way as Curve Sweep 'Ducks - Altoona Curve
- Game Recap: SeaWolves Rumble to Series Win in Binghamton - Erie SeaWolves
- Curve 2 RubberDucks 1--Recap and Box Score - Akron RubberDucks