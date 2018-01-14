Big Second Period Leads Oilers to Victory over Allen

News Release

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers came from behind thanks to a three-goal second period to defeat the Allen Americans Friday 5-3 at the BOK Center.

Marcus Basara gave the Americans the early lead in what was the only goal of the opening period. Allen entered the game 14-2-1 when scoring first.

Vladimir Nikiforov tied the game for the Oilers after a takeaway in the Allen zone, starting Tulsa's comeback. 23 seconds later, Garrett Ladd gave the Oilers their first lead with a goal from the left circle. Tulsa extended its lead to 3-1 late in the frame, when Conner Bleackley scored his first of two power play goals, as the Oilers carried the two-goal advantage into the third period.

Bleackley his second towards the end of a five minute major power play early in the third period, stemming from a game misconduct interference penalty called on Allen's David Makowski. The Americans found the net later in the third stanza, when Gary Steffes banked a rebound into the net on a power play. Ladd added an empty net goal to make it 5-2, before Allen closed the scoring with another goal on the man advantage in the final minute of regulation.

The Oilers and Americans will battle on the York Plumbing Ice at the BOK Center against Saturday for St. Louis Blues Affiliation Night at 7:05pm. The Oilers will wear special Blues-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off following the game in the OneOK Club.

