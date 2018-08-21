Big Second for RedHawks Leads to Win over X's

August 21, 2018 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release





FARGO, N.D. - A five-run second inning was the catalyst as the RedHawks beat the American Association-leading Sioux City Explorers 7-3 in front of 3,153 fans at Newman Outdoor Field on Monday night.

The Explorers got on the board first with three runs in the second inning, but five runs for the RedHawks with two outs in the third gave the home team a lead it would not relinquish. Leo Pina tripled home two runs and Keury De La Cruz hit a two-run homer to right-center field to give the Hawks a 5-3 lead a third of the way through the game. De La Cruz's homer marked his fifteenth of the year - the DH hit 19 homers for the RedHawks in 2016 and nine last year.

DJ Brown earned his ninth win of the season with a seven-inning, six-hit performance tonight against the X's. Brown gave up three runs - all in the second inning - and struck out four to earn his first win in August and move to 9-2 for the year.

Both starters, Brown and Sioux City's James Dykstra, held the score at 5-3 through the eighth inning, and Geoff Broussard came out of the Fargo-Moorhead bullpen to keep the two-run lead alive heading to the ninth.

Broussard worked out of a jam with runners on second and third and struck out Sioux City's Dexture McCall to keep the RedHawks lead intact.

The RedHawks added on two more runs in the eighth on a two-run single from Charlie Valerio to extend their lead to four runs before Randy McCurry came on in the ninth to finish the game.

Fargo-Moorhead trails North Division leader St. Paul by two games and second place Gary SouthShore by one, with fourteen games left in the 2018 regular season. Game two of the three game series with Sioux City is scheduled for tomorrow at 7:02 PM at Newman Outdoor Field.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 21, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.