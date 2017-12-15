Big-School Softball: Balance

News Release

CORPUS CHRISTI - District 30-5A softball teams don't break into zones of five or six and play a double round-robin slate of eight or 10 league contests like their baseball brothers.

The ladies play a 10-game, one-time-through schedule.

Whichever the format, with so few district games, nightly situations are pressurized, and therefore, results magnified.

If the 2018 South Texas Preseason Large-School Softball Team is any indication, expect a balanced battle for the four UIL playoff spots.

Carroll, Flour Bluff, Moody, and Veterans Memorial have two players each, while Calallen, Gregory-Portland, King, and Tuloso-Midway send one. Five seniors, five juniors, and two sophomores comprise the honor squad.

The Bluff boasts two repeating senior corner infielders, one who made this team as a 2016 sophomore. She's Araya Ayala, who plays the hot corner. Teammate Riley Grunberg is one of three returners from the 2017 all-stars, joining G-P junior pitcher Sydney Ouellette and Moody senior outfielder Jordan Meza.

Junior catcher Samantha Gaona and senior outfielder Kelli Serrato (Carroll), junior pitcher Alexa Garza and junior second baseman Celeste Salazar (Veterans Memorial), junior pitcher Karyme Carreno (Moody), senior outfielder Jessica Johnson (Calallen), sophomore shortstop Crystal Davila (King), and sophomore pitcher Breanna Reyna (Tuloso-Midway) complete the unit.

All 12 team members will be recognized with their small-school counterparts at the 14th South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet on Thursday, January 18, at the Port of Corpus Christi's Solomon P. Ortiz Center.

