Big Night for Jabs, But Fireflies Stumble

News Release

CHARLESTON, SC - Jay Jabs did a little bit of everything on Saturday night. The outfielder tallied a pair of hits, scored a run, drove another in, but his team fell to the RiverDogs, 13-2. Jabs has reached base safely in 20 of his last 21 games.

The lopsided affair began in Columbia's (6-10, 46-38) favor at Joe Riley Park. The home team scored first with a run in the second. Dash Winningham launched his first professional triple to right field. The next batter, Jabs, rolled a grounder to the second baseman Chris Hess. Jabs was thrown out at first, but Winningham scored.

It was a momentary lead, though; the RiverDogs knotted the game up with a score in the bottom of the second. This started an avalanche of runs for the home team. Charleston (11-5, 45-41) went on to plate ten runs over the next two frames: four in the third and six in the fourth.

Reliever Matt Blackham stopped the bleeding in the fourth. With one out and two runners on, the right-hander was called out of the pen and forced Carlos Vidal to bounce into a double play on the first pitch. Blackham faced the minimum the next two frames. He posted 2.2 hitless innings and struck out four.

Hess then extended Charleston's lead to 10 with an RBI triple in the seventh. The RiverDogs added one more score in the eighth before calling it quits.

In addition to Jabs, Dan Rizzie also finished with two hits.

The Fireflies and RiverDogs meet again on Sunday starting at 5:05 p.m. The probables starters are righty Harol Gonzalez (5-5, 4.48) for Columbia and right-hander Nick Nelson (1-6, 4.88) for Charleston.

You can listen to the action on ESPN Columbia 94.9 FM and 1230 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and on the TuneIn app starting at 4:45 p.m

