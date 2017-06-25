Big Innings Push Brewers to First Victory

News Release

HELENA, MT - - The Helena Brewers (1-5) used 14 hits and two big innings to defeat the Billings Mustangs (4-2) on Saturday night 16-9 at Kindrick Legion Field.

The onslaught started in the second innings when Gabriel Garcia led off with a home run, his first of the season, to make it 1-0. After a Chad McClanahan walk, Jay Feliciano hit an opposite field home run to right, his first of the season, to extend the Brewers lead to 3-0. The next two batters reached on a walk and a double before Antonio Pinero singled to centerfield, giving the Brewers a 4-0 lead and chasing Mustangs starter Max Wotell (0-1). Reliever Yerry Santos then hit the next three batters he faced, forcing in two runs before issuing a walk to again load the bases. Batting for the second time in the inning, McClanahan singled to increase the Brewers lead to 8-0. In total, the Brewers sent 11 men to the plate before an out was recorded, and had 13 total batters in the frame.

Helena added two more to their lead in the bottom of the third when Payton Henry and Gabriel Garcia each drew RBI walks to push the lead to 10-1.

After Billings scored four unanswered runs in the middle innings, Helena responded with another big inning in the bottom of the fifth. With two men on and one out, Henry crushed a ball to deep left field for his second home run of the season, driving in three more to make it 13-5. On his 20th birthday, the Pleasant Grove, UT native finished the night 1-for-3 with five RBI, a walk and hit-by-pitch to lead the Brewers offense.

The rally continued with two-outs in the fifth. Following a strikeout, Feliciano singled to right field, setting the stage for Yerald Martinez, who drove a ball over the fence in left field for his first home run, lengthening the Brewers lead to 16-5.

On the mound, the Brewers received a solid outing from 19-year-old Carlos Herrera (1-0), who picked up his first win of the season in his second start. In 5.0 innings of work, Herrera allowed five runs off six hits while walking just two and striking out eight. Out of the bullpen, right-hander Andrew Vernon tossed 3.0 perfect innings, striking out four of the nine batters he faced in his first outing with Helena.

The Brewers return to the diamond against Billings on Sunday at 1:05 PM. Helena sends RHP Harold Chirino (0-1, 12.27) to the mound against RHP Jhon DeJesus (0-1, 10.80) for Billings. It's Babe Ruth Night, with a parade of teams on the field before the game. Additionally, it's the first Sunday Funday of the year, where fans are encouraged to bring their dogs to the ballpark. Tickets to all Helena Brewers games are available at the box office, over the phone at (406)-495-0500 or online at helenabrewers.net.

