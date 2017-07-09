Big Innings Continue for Miracle in Win

News Release

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Miracle (11-4) used three runs in the seventh and six in the eighth to deliver another late-inning comeback and a 9-2 win over the Palm Beach Cardinals (9-6).

Palm Beach took a 1-0 lead against starter LHP Anthony McIver with an Andy Young run-scoring double in the third. McIver went four innings followed by three innings from RHP David Fischer (W, 4-6). Fischer surrendered his one run in the sixth on a Jeremy Martinez sacrifice fly.

The Miracle were shut down with RHP Connor Jones starting on the mound for Palm Beach. The righty allowed six hits and came out for the seventh with a 2-0 lead. He allowed singles to Jaylin Davis and Shane Kennedy before being lifted for RHP Ramon Santos (L, 1-1). After Santos retired Brian Navarreto, Tanner English singled to load the bases. With Sean Miller batting, Santos balked, allowing a run to score and bringing the tying and go-ahead runs to second and third. Miller provided a base hit to left scoring both Kennedy and English, giving Fort Myers a 3-2 lead.

In the top of the eighth, LHP Sam Clay (Sv, 5) walked the first two batters. Luke Dykstra then sent a fly ball to right where Davis set up for a throw to third base. Chris Chinea tried to tag from second, and Davis rocketed a one-hop throw right on line to third to peg the runner for a double play. Shane Billing then flied to left-center ending the threat.

Looking for insurance in the bottom of the eighth, the Miracle betted around and used five extra-base hits to plate six more runs. Davis contributed an RBI-triple before English and Jermaine Palacios each supplied two-run no doubt home runs to left field. The Palacios bomb was his first in the Florida State League.

The Miracle look to win the four-game series in Game Three on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET with RHP Cody Stashak on the mound.

