Big Inning Sinks Express in Loss to Baby Cakes

METAIRIE, Louisiana - The New Orleans Baby Cakes (23-41) rallied for five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to knock off the Round Rock Express (31-35) by a final score of 5-3 on Wednesday afternoon. Express C A.J. Jimenez recorded his first home run of the year in the defeat.

E-Train starter RHP Tyler Wagner (1-6, 8.70) was touched for five runs on eight hits in 5.1 innings. The righty struck out three and walked one in the losing performance. Baby Cakes starter LHP Chris O'Grady (2-3, 3.93) was nearly untouchable in six innings of work. He gave up just one run on two hits while striking out seven.

Round Rock jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the third inning as Jimenez recorded his first home run since August 21, 2016 when he was a member of the Buffalo Bisons.

After cruising through the first four innings, Wagner hit a speedbump in the fifth. Three straight singles from LF Destin Hood, CF Brandon Barnes and 1B Cal Towey tied the game at 1-1. An ensuing Carlos Paulino fielder's choice eliminated Towey at second and left runners on the corners for SS Peter Mooney, who singled home Barnes to give New Orleans the lead. The inning continued as 3B KC Serna doubled to send Paulino home before DH Mike Aviles drove in his team's fifth run of the frame with a single.

With former Round Rock LHP Victor Payano on to pitch, E-Train SS Jason Martinson stepped to the plate in the seventh inning and blasted a two-run homer that also scored LF Peter O'Brien, who had worked a walk two hitters prior. The longball marked Round Rock's 18th home run in the last nine games.

The Express attempted to rally in the top of the ninth inning. 1B Ronald Guzman collected a leadoff walk before O'Brien followed up with a single. A one-out Martinson walk loaded the bases for Jimenez. The catcher couldn't take advantage of the opportunity, grounding into a game-ending 5-4-3 double play.

The two American Conference foes face off again on Thursday night. Express RHP Anthony Bass (1-2, 4.17) is scheduled to take the mound opposite Baby Cakes RHP Stephen Fife (4-3, 3.97). First pitch at the Shrine on Airline is set for 7:00 p.m.

