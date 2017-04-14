Big Inning Lifts Shuckers over Blue Wahoos

News Release

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers ended their offensive struggles with a bang Friday night in a 6-2 victory over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

A five-run second inning propelled the Shuckers to their first win in five games and their first this season at MGM Park. The animated home crowd of 2,710 appreciated the offensive outburst after the Shuckers managed just one run over their first two games of the series.

The second inning started with back-to-back-to-back singles by Clint Coulter, Javier Betancourt and Dustin Houle off Keury Mella (L, 0-2). An RBI single by Mauricio Dubon made the score 2-0, and Angel Ortega followed with a double to bring in another run. Michael Reed and Dustin DeMuth brought in two more runs to bring the lead to 5-0, marking the biggest inning for the Shuckers so far this season.

Starter Taylor Williams pitched well despite a pitch count as he returns from Tommy John surgery. The righty went two shutout innings before being replaced by Jon Perrin. Perrin (W, 1-0) went four innings, allowing only two unearned runs on a Josh Van Meter double in the fourth.

Reed would get a run back in the bottom half of the frame, launching a long home run over the netting that protects Caillavet Street beyond left field. The outfielder's second home run of the year gave him sole possession of the team lead.

Williams' tandem mate Jon Perrin (1-0) picked up for Williams in the third and earned the victory with four innings of one-run baseball. Perrin struck out three and walked one in the outing. Preston Gainey tossed two innings of scoreless relief and Matt Ramsey dealt a scoreless ninth inning. Pensacola starter Keury Mella (0-2) suffered the loss giving up all five runs in the big second inning.

Four Shuckers collected multi-hit nights, as the club pounded out 11 hits in the victory.

The Shuckers continue their opening homestand with Pensacola at MGM Park on Saturday night at 6:35 pm. As the baseball world celebrates Jackie Robinson Day, the Shuckers will pay tribute to the Southern Negro League's Biloxi Dodgers by wearing throwback gold and blue jerseys. Members of the Biloxi Dodgers will be recognized with a pregame ceremony on the field. Saturday will also be the first post-game fireworks show at MGM Park. This show will have a Rock music theme!

