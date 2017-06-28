Big Inning Leads Bees to Win

News Release

Cedar Rapids, IA) - The Burlington Bees (34-42) used a five-run third inning to knock off the Cedar Rapids Kernels (41-36), 5-2, on Wednesday afternoon at Perfect Game Field.

Cedar Rapids took the lead first for the first time in the series. Amaurys Minier drew a lead-off walk in the second inning and moved to second on a Joe Cronin one-out single. Ben Rortvedt then gave the Kernels the lead with a double to left, scoring Minier. The Bees adverted more trouble in the inning when Cronin was thrown out trying to score on the Rortvedt double and Rortvedt was thrown out trying to advance on the throw, ending the inning.

With one out in the top of the third inning, Jeyson Sanchez and Derek Jenkins both walked. Jahmai Jones picked up the Bees' first hit of the day with a two-run double, giving the Bees a 2-1 lead. After a walk to Sam McDonnell and a strikeout of Keith Grieshaber, Julian Leon clobbered a three-run home run to left, extending the Bees' lead to 5-1.

Cedar Rapids scored a run in the fifth inning on a Christian Caveness groundout, but the Bees bullpen combined for four scoreless innings, securing the 5-2 win. Bees' starter Joe Gatto (5-6) earned the win while Eduardo Del Rosario (7-4) was charged with the loss. Greg Belton (3) pitched two innings for the save.

The Bees and the Kernels will finish the series on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. as Nate Bertness takes the ball for the Bees against Sean Poppen for Cedar Rapids.

NOTES: Joe Gatto walked a season-high seven batters. Bees' pitchers combined to walk 10 in the game. Julian Leon put together his first three-hit game of the season and was a triple shy of the cycle. The Bees have won five games in a row against Cedar Rapids, all in Cedar Rapids.

