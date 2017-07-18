Big Inning Foils Series Opener

News Release

On Monday Night in Hartford, CT, whenever the Baysox took the lead it seemed as if Hartford had the answer. Moments after the Baysox rallied to go ahead in the top of the sixth, Hartford exploded with a seven-run rally as Bowie dropped the series opener 9-3.

The Baysox trailed 2-1 into the sixth inning. Austin Wynns singled softly to right field and Austin Hays followed with a line drive single to left. With one down in the frame, DJ Stewart lined a single to score Wynns to tie the game. Hays went to third base and then scored on a fielder's choice groundout from Aderlin Rodriguez to grab a 3-2 lead.

Hartford came roaring back. After a leadoff single, Brian Mundell hit a hard groundball to third base. Baysox third baseman Stevie Wilkerson fielded but slipped. He tried to hurry a throw to first but it was errant. With two men aboard, the next batter Jan Vazquez lifted a three run line drive home run to left field putting Hartford up 5-3. The Yard Goats continued to rally and brought home four more runs in the inning, including another three-run blast, this time from Omar Carrizales.

Tanner Scott started the game and worked a career-long 3 and 2/3rd innings. Austin Wynns homered in a 2-for-4 evening. Garabez Rosa became the seventh player with a double-digit hit streak when he singled in the eighth inning. The Baysox will carry a one-game lead in the division over Altoona into Tuesday.

RHP David Hess will get the start Tuesday, July 18th in the second of three games in Hartford. Coverage will begin 20-minutes prior to first pitch on wnav.com, baysox.com and via the WNAV, MILB and Tune-In Radio Apps.

Bowie returns home Thursday, July 20th for a big four-game series with Altoona. Fireworks follow the Friday and Saturday evening games. Get tickets at 301-805-6000 or online at baysox.com.

