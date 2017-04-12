Big Inning Dooms Express in 6-3 Loss to Storm Chasers

April 12, 2017 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express
News Release
PAPILLION, Nebraska - For the second night in a row, the Omaha Storm Chasers (3-3) opened an early lead and never looked back, defeating the Round Rock Express (3-4) 6-3 on Wednesday night. The Storm Chasers dropped four runs in an eventful second inning, ultimately holding off a late Express rally.
E-Train starter RHP Allen Webster (0-1, 10.80) suffered the loss after unraveling in the second. The righty yielded four runs on seven hits while recording a walk and a strikeout in just 1.2 innings. Omaha starter LHP Eric Skoglund (1-0, 0.00) earned the win in his first career Triple-A start. The lefty blanked the Express on just three hits over five innings of work.
The home half of the second inning opened with back-to-back home runs courtesy of 1B Ryan O'Hearn and RF Jorge Bonifacio. Three straight singles from C Cam Gallagher, 3B Garin Cecchini and DH Dean Anna promptly loaded the bases. Webster then lost control of LF Billy Burns, walking in the third run of the frame. A single off the bat of SS Corey Toups scored Cecchini to extend the lead to 4-0.
In the next at-bat, Webster plunked 2B Whit Merrifield to re-load the bases. Home plate umpire Clay Park issued Webster a warning, a decision which E-Train Manager Jason Wood took to the field to argue. After a debate between Park, Wood and Webster, both the skipper and pitcher were ejected from the game.
E-Train reliever RHP Anthony Bass answered the call admirably, allowing just one walk while striking out four in 3.1 innings of relief. Rehabbing Texas Rangers RHP Tanner Scheppers completed another scoreless inning, collecting two groundouts and a flyout in the sixth.
Round Rock cut the deficit in half in the sixth inning. SS Doug Bernier and RF Preston Beck notched consecutive base hits. 3B Will Middlebrooks then continued his hot start to the 2017 season, lining a bases-clearing double to the gap in right field. The E-Train inched closer in the seventh thanks to a leadoff double courtesy of DH Travis Snider and a pair of groundouts from 1B Ronald Guzman and C A.J. Jimenez, the second of which scored Snider from third.
Omaha picked the runs right back up in the seventh inning. With RHP Preston Claiborne on the mound, Toups worked a one-out walk, then PH Ramon Torres singled before O'Hearn cleared the bases with a double, pushing his team's lead to 6-3. Claiborne's evening ended after allowing the pair of runs.
The Express and Storm Chasers continue their series on Thursday. Former Storm Chaser RHP Dillon Gee
(0-1, 15.75) gets the start for the Express while Omaha plans to send RHP Josh Staumont (0-1, 18.90) to the mound. First pitch at Werner Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The E-Train returns home on Tuesday, April 18.
