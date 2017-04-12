Big Hit Missing in Setback to Nationals

News Release

FREDERICK, MD -The Frederick Keys (2-4) scored three runs on homers by Alex Murphy and Austin Hays, but failed to get the key hit at the right time in a 5-3 loss to the Potomac Nationals (4-2) at Nymeo Field. The orange and black went 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position and left nine on base.

Starting pitchers Keegan Akin and Luis Reyes fired blanks over the first four innings, before P-Nats broke through in the fifth. Following back-to-back singles by Bryan Mejia and Kelvin Gutierrez, Taylor Gushue clubbed a three-run homer to left. The second homer of the series for the Nationals catcher, Gushue registered eight RBIs in two games.

Reyes (1-0) held the Keys in check until the sixth. With one out, Jomar Reyes doubled and scored on a two-run blast by Murphy. It was his second homer in as many games.

The Keys put the tying run at third in the seventh and at second in the eighth, but in both instances the runner was left on base. In the seventh, Ricardo Andujar reached third on a fielder's choice, but Dakota Bacus got a strikeout and a groundout to curtail the threat. One inning later, Reyes doubled to open the inning, before the right-hander got three straight outs.

Potomac added two additional markers in the ninth. Telmito Agustin doubled on a ball misplayed by Randolph Gassaway in left. Victor Robles then sacrificed his teammate on a bunt that Murphy mishandled at first. From there, sacrifice flies by Mejia and Gushue made it 5-2.

Hays added a solo shot in the ninth, his first Carolina League longball. Akin (0-1) took the loss, throwing five innings and allowing three runs on 10 hits. He also struck out 10.

Reyes got the win, tossing six innings of two-run baseball. He walked one and struck out five. Bacus worked the final three innings to earn the save.

The Keys travel to Carolina to begin a four-game series on Thursday night. Right-hander Cody Sedlock (1-0, 0.00) makes the start for the Keys. He will be countered by Nationals righty Eric Hanhold (0-0, 6.00). First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m

