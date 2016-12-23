Big Game Tonight in Titan Town
December 28, 2016 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Danbury Titans News Release
Join us for Ugly Sweater Night tonight as the Titans take on the Cornwall Nationals from Canada!
SPECIAL: $5 for 16oz Draft Beer or Soda & Hotdog! (One per fan)
Prizes for top 3 ugliest sweaters!
ALL DANBURY HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS & STAFF WILL RECEIVE $8 ADMISSION WITH ID TONIGHT ONLY!
WEEKEND RECAP
TITANS BEAT RIVER DRIVERS IN SO
12.23.16
The Berlin Riverdrivers met up with the Danbury Titans in a pre-Christmass matchup at the Notre Dame Arena that saw a tight game end in shoot out action. The first period saw Danbury come out the gates with momentum. The first goal of the game came at 11:53 into the first frame scored by Danbury's Tyler Noseworthy with the assist going to Nikolai Okhlobystin.
MEET THE TITANS
TYLER NOSEWORTHY
We sat down Titans forward, Tyler Noseworthy, to find our more about him.
Noseworthy is from Halifax, Nova Scoatia. He previously played for the Dalhousie Tigers.
Jersey Number: 77
Height: 6'2
Shoots: Righty
Favorite Hockey Moment: Winning a championship with the Danbury Whalers
Favorite Food: Sushi
Favorite Musician: Drake
Favorite Player: Dustin Brown
Favorite Place in Danbury: Danbury Ice Arena
Fun Fact About Yourself: Single
What would you be doing if you weren't playing hockey? School & Music
Gotta Love CT Hockey!
Check out this video feature Gotta Love CT Hockey created on the Danbury Titans! The Titans are excited to be breaking into new forums and attracting new fans every day!
Click here for the full video!
