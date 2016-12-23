Big Game Tonight in Titan Town

Join us for Ugly Sweater Night tonight as the Titans take on the Cornwall Nationals from Canada!

SPECIAL: $5 for 16oz Draft Beer or Soda & Hotdog! (One per fan)

Prizes for top 3 ugliest sweaters!

ALL DANBURY HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS & STAFF WILL RECEIVE $8 ADMISSION WITH ID TONIGHT ONLY!

WEEKEND RECAP

TITANS BEAT RIVER DRIVERS IN SO

12.23.16

The Berlin Riverdrivers met up with the Danbury Titans in a pre-Christmass matchup at the Notre Dame Arena that saw a tight game end in shoot out action. The first period saw Danbury come out the gates with momentum. The first goal of the game came at 11:53 into the first frame scored by Danbury's Tyler Noseworthy with the assist going to Nikolai Okhlobystin.

MEET THE TITANS

TYLER NOSEWORTHY

We sat down Titans forward, Tyler Noseworthy, to find our more about him.

Noseworthy is from Halifax, Nova Scoatia. He previously played for the Dalhousie Tigers.

Jersey Number: 77

Height: 6'2

Shoots: Righty

Favorite Hockey Moment: Winning a championship with the Danbury Whalers

Favorite Food: Sushi

Favorite Musician: Drake

Favorite Player: Dustin Brown

Favorite Place in Danbury: Danbury Ice Arena

Fun Fact About Yourself: Single

What would you be doing if you weren't playing hockey? School & Music

Gotta Love CT Hockey!

Check out this video feature Gotta Love CT Hockey created on the Danbury Titans! The Titans are excited to be breaking into new forums and attracting new fans every day!

Click here for the full video!

