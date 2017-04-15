Big First Inning Leads to Toledo Win

News Release

TOLEDO, OHIO - A four-run first inning was enough offense on Saturday evening as the Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Indianapolis Indians, 6-3. Efrin Navarro collected three hits, including a pair of home runs, in the Toledo triumph.

While the ball wasn't hit hard in the bottom of the first inning, Toledo (7-3) plated four runs on four hits in the frame. The big play came when Navarro's fly ball snuck over the left-field fence for a two-run home run.

The Indians (3-7) answered quickly in the top of the second. With one out and the bases loaded, Christopher Bostick smashed a double to the left-center field gap to drive home Jose Osuna and Elias Diaz. The lead was cut in half, 4-2.

It remained a two-run game until the top of the seventh, when Indianapolis clawed to within one run. Max Moroff clubbed a two-out home run to left field to cut the Hens lead to 4-3. It was Moroff's fourth homer of the year, all of them against Toledo.

Navarro gave the Mud Hens some breathing room with his second home run of the game in the eighth inning. After John Hicks led the inning off with a single, Navarro hit another ball over the wall in left field to push the advantage to 6-3.

Blaine Hardy (3-0) relieved Hens starter Dustin Molleken in the second inning and earned the win. He allowed just one hit and one walk in three and two-thirds innings of work.

Josh Lindblom (0-1) endured the frustrating first inning and hurled four shutout innings after the opening frame. He was handed the loss, but Lindblom struck out six batters and walked only two.

The Indians will go for the split in the series on Sunday afternoon. Left-hander Steven Brault (0-1, 3.00) is the probable starter for Indianapolis. First pitch is set for 2:05 p.m. The Tribe will return home to Victory Field on Tuesday night, and will open up a six-game homestand.

