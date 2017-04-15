Big First Inning Leads to Toledo Win

April 15, 2017 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians
News Release
TOLEDO, OHIO - A four-run first inning was enough offense on Saturday evening as the Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Indianapolis Indians, 6-3. Efrin Navarro collected three hits, including a pair of home runs, in the Toledo triumph.
Indians Record: 3-7
WP: Blaine Hardy (3-0)
LP: Josh Lindblom (0-1)
