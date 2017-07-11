Big First Inning Helps Brewers Claim Series against Osprey

News Release

HELENA, MT - The Helena Brewers (11-11) scored six runs in the first inning and didn't look back as they defeated the Missoula Osprey 9-5 on Monday night at Kindrick Legion Field.

Batting in the lead off spot for the first time, Dallas Carroll started the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run, his first home run of the season, to put the Brewers on the board immediately. After a strikeout and a groundout, the Brewers put together an extended two-out rally. Payton Henry singled and Zach Clark walked before Yerald Martinez hit a home run over the batters eye in center field, extending the Brewers lead to 4-0. Franly Mallen reached on a fielding error and Nicolas Pierre singled to put another pair of men on base, chasing Missoula starter Frankyln Soriano from the game. Antonio Pinero greeted the new pitcher Williams Durruthy with a double down the right field line, scoring a pair to push the Brewers lead to 6-0. In total, Helena sent 11 men to the plate in the top of the first.

Helena tagged on an additional run in the second. Henry and Clark drew back-to-back walks, setting the stage for Mallen to drive in another run with a single, making it 7-0 Helena.

Brewers starter Harold Chirino turned in 3.0 scoreless inning before the Osprey (11-11) got to him in the fourth. With one out, Missoula outfielder Juan Arajuo hit a solo home run to left field, putting Missoula on the board. Chirino would throw 4.2 innings, allowing two runs on three hits while walking one and striking out five.

The Brewers responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the fourth. Henry started the inning with a walk and motored around to third on a single by Clark. The next two batters struck out, but Pierre lined a ball slipped in and out of the glove of Missoula first baseman Luis Lara, bringing in Henry to make it 8-1.

Reliever Jayson Rose (1-1) picked up the win by hurling 3.1 innings, allowing just one run on one hit, striking out four and only walking one.

In his professional debut, Milwaukee Brewers third round pick K.J. Harrison helped pad the lead in the eighth. The former Oregon State Beaver recorded his second double of the night on a fly ball to right field. Henry then singled to left, allowing Harrison to race in and make it 9-3 Brewers. Harrison finished 2-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored. Henry reached base all five times he came to bat, going 2-for-2 with an RBI, three walks and two runs scored.

Down 9-3 in the ninth, the Osprey didn't go quietly into the night. After striking out the first two batter he faced, reliever Juan Diaz gave up a single, triple, double and a walk, bringing in two runs for the Osprey. Reliever Brandon Texiera came in and recorded the final out, picking up his first save and securing the victory.

The Brewers have an off day on Tuesday before setting off on a seven-game road trip. They return to action on Wednesday night at 7:15 PM against the Idaho Falls Chukars. Helena sends RHP Nelson Hernandez (2-0, 3.86) to the mound while the Chukars have not named a starter. The game can be heard locally on KCAP 95.9 FM/950 AM, on TuneIn radio and on the MiLB First Pitch App.

