Big Dragons Influence on Top 100 Prospect List

News Release

BASEBALL AMERICA TOP 100 PROSPECT LIST HAS BIG DRAGONS INFLUENCE

FORMER AND FUTURE DRAGONS ON LIST

DAYTON, OH -Baseball America, the trade publication for Minor League Baseball, today announced its annual list of the top 100 prospects in all of Minor League Baseball, comparing prospects from all 30 Major League organizations. Four former Dayton Dragons players and one future Dragon appear on the list.

Cincinnati Reds prospects in the top 100 and where they are ranked by Baseball America:

#7 Nick Senzel, third baseman (2016 Dragons)

#29 Hunter Greene, starting pitcher (2018 Dragons)

#48 Taylor Trammell, outfielder (2017 Dragons)

#90 Tyler Mahle, starting pitcher (2015 Dragons)

#97 Jesse Winker, outfielder (2013 Dragons)

The Reds tied for the sixth most prospects in the top 100 among the 30 MLB organizations. The Atlanta Braves led all organizations with eight prospects on the list including the top-ranked player, outfielder Ronald Acuna. Within the National League Central Division, the Reds trailed only the Brewers, who had six prospects named. The Cardinals had four, the Pirates had two, and the Cubs had none.

Senzel, who spent the second half of the 2016 season with the Dragons, made the top-10 for the second straight year. According to redsminorleagues.com, Senzel is just the fifth Reds prospect to make the top-10 since the list began in 1990, joining Reggie Sanders, Homer Bailey, Jay Bruce, and Aroldis Chapman. Bruce is the only Reds prospect ever to be ranked #1.

Greene, who is expected to pitch for the Dragons in 2018, is one of the youngest players in the top 100 at age 18. He was the Reds first round draft pick in 2017, the second overall selection in the draft, just as Senzel had been the previous year. Video of Greene: https://video.grindnetworks.com/embed/tggsWZlLJ?

Trammell was the Reds supplemental first round pick (an extra pick added between the first and second rounds of the draft) in 2016 out of high school in Powder Springs, Georgia. He enjoyed a big season with the Dragons in 2017 as one of the league's youngest everyday players (age 19) and climbed into the top-50 after not making the top 100 on the 2017 list.

Video of Trammell: https://video.grindnetworks.com/embed/t-FlE1sb5?

The full list with video clips of each prospect is here: oosU0bbV.97

