Big Crowd Sees Indians Drop Heartbreaker to Dust Devils

News Release

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Indians fought hard until the very last out on Tuesday night in front of 6,015 fans on Taco Tuesday presented by Azteca Mexican Restaurants, Hot 96.9, and KXLY-AM 920/100.7 FM. Ultimately the Indians fell just short in their quest for victory, losing 4-3 to the Dust Devils.

After giving up three runs in the first inning, starting pitcher Luis Lopez didn't allow a run in the next three frames. Joe Barlow came on in relief throwing three scoreless innings, punching out two Dust Devils and lowering his ERA to 1.35 on the season. Steven Bruce finished out the last two innings, keeping his ERA at a perfect 0.00 in three appearances this season. In all, the Indians staff allowed only one hit in the final eight innings.

The top of the lineup had a strong night for the Indians, as Miguel Aparicio and Charles Leblanc each had two hits and a double on the night. The Indians scored a run each in the fourth, sixth, and eighth innings, but couldn't sustain a consistent rally throughout the evening. With two outs in the bottom of the ninth and the crowd behind him, Curtis Terry battled Tri-City pitcher Travis Radke for 13 pitches, fouling off pitch after pitch but ultimately striking out to end the game.

The Indians are home again tomorrow, Wednesday, June 28th to host the Tri-City Dust Devils in the third and final game of this series. Wednesday night will Harry Potter Night presented by US Linen & Uniform, 92.9 ZZU, and Nspire Magazine. Avista Stadium will be transformed into the wizarding world of Harry Potter. Cross through the platform at 9 =BE and dress up as your favorite Harry Potter character. Enjoy Harry Potter music throughout the night and many other magical surprises!

Tomorrow's game starts at 6:30 PM with gates opening at 5:30 PM.


