Big 5th Inning Dooms Pippins

News Release

GRESHAM, Ore. - Headed to the bottom of the 5th inning tied at 1, the Yakima Valley Pippins seemed to be in a good spot on the road against the Gresham GreyWolves. That was until Gresham came through with a seven run frame to break the game wide open and roll to a 10-4 win at home on Saturday night.

After Gresham (9-13) got on the board in the bottom of the 1st inning, the Pippins (7-11) came right back with a run of their own in the 2nd, via a Lucas Denney (Seattle U) solo home run to right center. Pippins starter, Cullen Kafka (Oregon), looked relatively sharp through four innings of work, but things got much more challenging in the 5th, and some sloppy defense from the Pippins did not help.

After a leadoff walk and a sacrifice bunt, the GreyWolves had a runner in scoring position with one out. The next three batters reached base, one via an error, the other two with hits. After Kafka struck out the next hitter, the next six batters reached including another two errors from the Pippins and three RBI singles. When all was said and done, Gresham had broken the game open with a seven-run frame to take a commanding 8-1 lead.

The Pippins pushed a run across in the 6th, as Denney hit a sacrifice fly to score Jonny DeLuca (Oregon), who singled to begin the frame, but Gresham quickly countered with two of their own in the bottom of the 7th. Trailing 10-2 in the 9th, the Pippins put a minor rally together, as a single from Dillon Plew (Washington State) and a double from Mitch Ellis (Western Illinois) set up an RBI groundout for Nick Plaia (Cal Baptist), and an RBI single off the bat of Tyler Sandoval (Colorado Mesa). The rally proved to be too little, too late, however, as the GreyWolves held on to win by a final of 10-4.

Game Notes: Amazingly, the seven-run 5th inning put together by Gresham is only the third most runs scored in a single inning by a Pippins opponent this season, with Wenatchee's 12 runs in the 4th inning and eight runs in the 8th inning on June 12 holding the top two spots, in their 25-8 victory.

Kafka pitched five innings and allowed eight runs (only one earned) while striking out three and took the loss to fall to 0-2. Andrew Hansen (St. Mary's) pitched seven solid innings for the GreyWolves, allowing just two runs on five hits to earn the win and move to 2-1.

Denney's home run was his second of the season. He also homered in Kelowna during the 8th inning on June 18. It is the sixth Pippins long ball of the season and the fourth that Hansen has allowed, second most among all WCL pitchers.

With the win, Gresham moves within four games of Corvallis in the WCL South while the Pippins fall back to four below .500 and stay four back of the Knights. The Pippins have still not won consecutive games since June 13 and 14 against Wenatchee and Gresham, and have now lost eight of their last ten.

What's Next: Game two of the series is Sunday night. A.J. Landis (Colorado Mesa) will make his fourth start for the Pippins against the Daniel Caruso (Baylor) with first pitch set for 5:05 p.m. from Oslund Field.

