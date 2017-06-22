Bieber Stellar in Hillcats Win

News Release

LYNCHBURG, VA -Shane Bieber tossed eight scoreless innings as the Frederick Keys (31-39) suffered a 3-0 loss to the Lynchburg Hillcats (41-29) on Thursday night at City Stadium. With the setback the Keys return to a season-worst eight games below .500.

Bieber (3-1) posted his third win in as many starts against the Keys. The eight frames marked a career-best for the 2016 fourth round pick, while he tied his personal-best with 11 strikeouts. Following a one-out single by Shane Hoelscher in the second, Bieber went on to retire 20 of the final 21 batters he faced. This included a string of 12 straight from the second to the sixth.

Keys starter Keegan Akin delivered his fourth quality start of the season, but was the tough-luck loser. Working six innings, the left-hander allowed one unearned run on three hits. Akin (5-5) walked four and struck out nine. In all four his June starts, the former Western Michigan star has given up two earned runs or less.

Lynchburg got on the board in the second. With one out, Willi Castro reached on an error by Hoelscher at third. Following a walk, Jodd Carter doubled down the third base line.

In the seventh, the Hillcats added two insurance runs. Mario Alcantara issued consecutive walks to Sam Haggerty and Ka'ai Tom to prompt a pitching change. New Keys reliever, Karl Triana, came in the game and intentionally walked Yonathan Mendoza, but Martin Cervenka doubled to right-center to make it 3-0.

Leandro Linares came on for the Hillcats in the ninth and worked a scoreless inning to record his third save.

The Keys and Hillcats continue their series on Friday night at City Stadium. Right-hander Cristian Alvarado (3-7, 6.79) starts for the Keys against Hillcats righty Aaron Civale (3-1, 2.49). First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m and the broadcast can be heard on 1450 AM The Source, frederickkeys.com and the TuneIn Radio App.


