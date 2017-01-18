Bidding Opens on Royals' "PSU THON" Specialty Jerseys

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals of the ECHL, affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers of the National Hockey League, remind fans that bidding on the "Penn State University THON" specialty jerseys to be worn by the team on Saturday (January 21 @ 7:00 pm) against the Wheeling Nailers begins tonight. The net proceeds from the jersey auction will go to support the Berks County Chapter of the Penn State Alumni Association's fund-raising effort for THON, the largest student run philanthropy in the world, which is dedicated to eradicating of childhood cancer.

Fans are encouraged to log onto www.bidpal.net/goblue to bid on their favorite player's jersey beginning at 7:00 pm tonight (Wednesday, January 18). Bidding on the "PSU THON" specialty jerseys, which can actually be previewed at the bidpal.net site right now, will continue through 9:00 pm on Saturday. At that time, credit card information for each winning bidder will be run and that bidder will be notified. Immediately after Saturday's game, the winning bidders can proceed to the Royals' Team Store inside Santander Arena, where the players will sign the THON jersey and take a photograph with the winning bidder, who will be able to take the jersey home that night.

The THON activities scheduled for Saturday's game at Santander Arena, are all part of a busy weekend of hockey activity in Reading, which kicks off with the team's third "Flyers Friday" (January 20) when the Royals will face the Adirondack Thunder @ 7:00 pm. Fans are encouraged to bring their Flyers' alumni canvas, which was given out earlier this season by Reading Health System, and add the signature of two-time Stanley Cup Champion, Orest Kindrachuk.

Friday is also "Ladies Night" when the Royals' Pucks N' Pampering activities will include free massages for the ladies on the Santander Arena concourse provided by Melt with Mel. Everyone is also invited to celebrate Tiara's birthday, and the band, "Behold the Beloved", will be bringing the ROAR in the Steve Moyer Subaru Ice Box Party Deck. During the game that night, the Royals will wear the black version of the "Five Decades of the Flyers" specialty jerseys, on which fans can currently place a bid at www.bidpal.net/goroyals.

In addition to the THON specialty jersey auction on Saturday, fans will receive the third item in the Royals Ugly Christmas Series-the Ugly Scarf-courtesy of FirstEnergy. The Royals will also celebrate the organization's annual tribute to Penn State University's epic philanthropic effort with a "Mini-THON" for a number of college and high school students, who will be dancing at ice level in the 108-109 Sections.

