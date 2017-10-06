Best Seats in the House on Sale Now

News Release

Exclusive seats available for $100 each

Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs today announced that the team's exclusive "Best Seats in the House" are on sale now! Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis by calling 815-986-6465 or visiting TicketMaster.com.

The Best Seats in the House are located at ice level between the IceHogs and visiting team benches. With only two seats available for each IceHogs home game, the Best Seats in the House offers the most exclusive viewing options in the entire BMO Harris Bank Center.

Each seat costs $100 and also includes access to the Mercy Health Club Lounge. The Club Lounge experience will provide fans with a private bar and an all-you can-eat buffet at each IceHogs home game.

The Best Seats in the House can be purchased on a single-game basis online at TicketMaster.com or by calling the IceHogs Ticket Department at 815-986-6465. These tickets are available for IceHogs home games on a first-come, first-served basis, and must be paid for in full at the time of ordering (limit one purchase per phone call).

Once purchased, tickets can be received by digital email distribution, picked up in person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or mailed for an additional fee.

Rockford begins the home portion of their 2017-18 campaign on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m. For the full regular season schedule, click here.

Next Home Game: The Rockford IceHogs return to action at the BMO Harris Bank Center for the 2017-18 Home Opener on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m. The Hogs will take on the Iowa Wild and the first 4,000 fans in attendance will receive a free IceHogs calendar, courtesy of Impact Networking. Tickets can be purchased at IceHogs.com, by calling (815) 968-5222 or in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office.

