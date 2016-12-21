Best Holiday Gift for Country Music Fans

December 21, 2016 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Lexington Legends News Release

Red, White & Boom 2017 Tickets

Concert tickets make the perfect holiday gift or stocking stuffer!

Red, White & Boom Music Festival

Whitaker Bank Ballpark

September 1-3, 2017

Luke Bryan

Sam Hunt

Blake Shelton

Brett Eldredge

Maren Morris

Dustin Lynch

Chris Janson

& many more!

3-Day and Single Day tickets are available for purchase.

Buy Now

