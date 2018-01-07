Besse Selected to Represent Admirals at 2018 ECHL All-Star Classic

January 7, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals
News Release
Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud members of the ECHL, announced that forward Grant Besse has been selected to represent the Admirals as a member of Team South at the 2018 ECHL All-Star Classic in Indianapolis, January 18.
Besse, 23, was leading the Admirals with 27 points (13g, 14a) in 28 games prior to signing a PTO with the Tucson Road Runners (AHL). In his last four games prior to joining the Road Runners the Plymouth, MN native recorded eight points (4g, 4a) including a four-point game against Orlando on December 20. The All-Star selection is a first for the rookie forward.
The ECHL All-Star Classic will be played in a similar format to the NHL and AHL All-Star games this year. The Classic is comprised of four teams, one representing each division (South, North, Central, Mountain). The teams will compete in a 3-on-3 tournament to determine the winner. The two semifinal games will feature in-conference opponents with the South Division facing the North Division and the Mountain taking on the Central. The winners of each game will face off in a championship game.
All games will be made up of two-seven minute periods, with the teams switching sides at the half way point.
The Admirals will hit the road for a five-game road trip beginning on Sunday afternoon in Greenville, SC.
