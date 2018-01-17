Besse Nets Five Points at 2018 ECHL All-Star Classic

News Release

Norfolk, VA. - Norfolk Admirals forward Grant Besse wrapped up his first All-Star appearance on Monday afternoon when Team South fell to Team Mountain, 6-5, in the All-Star Classic Championship game.

Besse totaled one goal and four assists between the two games during the 3-on-3 tournament. The forward had a lone assist in the first game of the day, a 3-1 victory over the North Division, before heating up in the championship with a goal and four assists. Besse's tally was the game-tying goal with less than a minute to play, sending the game to a shootout. South Carolina's Taylor Cammarata was named the MVP of the All-Star Classic.

The rookie also took part in the Fastest Skater Contest, finishing with the third fastest time).

In 33 games this season the Admirals forward has 31 points (14g, 17a), and ranks second on the team in scoring.

In addition to the All-Star Classic former Hampton Roads Admirals goaltender Jason Saal (97-98) was inducted to the ECHL Hall of Fame along with the son of current Admirals bench boss, Sam Ftorek.

The Plymouth, MN native will rejoin the Admirals as they host South Carolina for a pair of games at the Scope on Friday and Saturday.

