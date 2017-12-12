Berube Recalled by Hawks, Delia Reassigned to Hogs

News Release

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks have recalled goaltender J.F. Berube from the Rockford IceHogs and reassigned goaltender Collin Delia from the ECHL's Indy Fuel to the Hogs.

Berube, 26, is 6-6-0 with a 2.54 GAA, .913 save percentage and ranks tied for first in the AHL with two shutouts in 12 games this season. The netminder made his IceHogs debut with a 32-save shutout on Oct. 7 at Cleveland and won each of his first five starts with a 5-0-0 record, 1.38 GAA and .950 save percentage through Oct. 25.

The native of Repentigny, Quebec was originally selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the fourth round (95th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut with New York Islanders on Oct. 10, 2015 and has combined to go 6-4-3 with a 3.11 GAA and .900 save percentage in 21 career NHL games with the Islanders from 2015-17.

Berube has also posted a career AHL record of 77-36-4 with a 2.32 GAA and .913 save percentage in 122 games.

Delia, 23, made his professional debut this season and is 1-7-2 with a 4.12 GAA and .887 save percentage in 10 games with Indy. The Rancho Cucamonga native picked up his first pro win in a 37-save effort on Oct. 27 at the Florida Everblades and has recorded 30 or more saves in each of his last three outings for the Fuel.

The netminder also made his AHL debut this season with the Hogs, allowing four goals in Rockford's 5-3 loss at the Iowa Wild.

