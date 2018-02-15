Berube Recalled by Blackhawks, Glass Assigned to Rockford

February 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks today announced they have recalled goaltender J.F. Berube from the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, and assigned goaltender Jeff Glass to Rockford.

Glass, 32, has split the 2017-18 season between Rockford and Chicago, combining to go 10-4-2 with a 2.60 GAA and .917 save percentage in 18 appearances with the IceHogs, and 3-6-3 with a 3.31 GAA and .898 save percentage in 14 games with the Blackhawks. The goaltender earned his first career NHL win this season with 45 saves in his NHL debut on Dec. 29 at Edmonton, and led the Blackhawks to points in four of his first five starts through Jan. 12. He now returns to having allowed two or fewer goals in seven of his last eight AHL appearances since Dec. 2.

The Calgary, Alberta originally made his professional debut in 2005-06 and has since combined for a 61-82-4 record, 3.21 GAA and .904 save percentage in 175 career AHL games.

Berube, 26, is 7-8-0 with a 2.37 GAA, .920 save percentage and two shutouts in 15 appearances with the IceHogs this season. The netminder posted a 32-save shutout in his team debut on Oct. 7 at Cleveland and went unbeaten through his first five starts with a 1.38 GAA and .950 save percentage. Since returning to the lineup on Feb. 10, Berube has combined for 52 saves and just four goals over two AHL starts.

Including his stint with Rockford this season, the Repentigny, Quebec native has now posted a 78-38-4 record with a 2.30 GAA and .914 save percentage in 125 career AHL games. Berube also made 12 saves in his lone appearance with the Blackhawks this season on Dec. 6 at Washington, and how now gone 13-6-4 with a 3.09 GAA and .899 save percentage in 22 career NHL games.

