Berry\\"s Goal in the Final Seconds Lifts\\"Blades to 5-4 Win

News Release

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - Michael Kirkpatrick netted a hat trick while Matt Berry scored the game-winning goal with 3.2 seconds remaining in the contest to lead the Florida Everblades (28-9-1-2, 59 pts) to a major 5-4 win over the South Carolina Stingrays (22-15-2-1, 47 pts) Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Surrendering a goal early for the second consecutive game, the Everblades fell behind just 1:05 into the contest. Blitzing their way into the attacking zone, South Carolina's Marcus Perrier picked up a pass near the blue line. Flinging his shot towards goal, the puck deflected off the stick of Joe Devin who had setup shop right near the front of the net. Bouncing off his stick, the puck danced right past Florida goaltender Anthony Peters for the game's opening goal.

Wasting no time in tying the game, the Everblades began their offensive assault just a few minutes later with a nice play inside the Stingrays zone. Carrying the puck into the attacking zone, Brant Harris sent a drop pass back to an onrushing Michael Kirkpatrick. Flexing his shot, Kirkpatrick sent the puck past a diving South Carolina goaltender Adam Carlson for a goal.

Jumping out to another one-goal lead midway through the first period, South Carolina took advantage of 5-on-3 power play to score their second goal of the contest. Seeing their first solid chance denied by Anthony Peters, the Stingrays quickly reset. Cycling the puck around, Rob Flick eventually ended up with a chance. Sending a one-timer towards goal, Flick watched as the puck slipped right past the glove of Anthony Peters.

Continuing in the back and forth action of this game, the Everblades once again tied the score. Using a 5-on-3 power play to their advantage, the 'Blades tied the score up at 2-2 just ten seconds before the end of the first penalty. Getting the puck, John Wesley whipped a quick shot towards goal. Deflected into the air by Adam Carlson, Michael Kirkpatrick made a nice play, batting the puck out of the air and into the back of the net.

Taking a 3-2 lead midway through the second period, Michael Kirkpatrick netted his third goal of the game to give Florida their first lead of the contest. Picking up a pass from Brant Harris in the high slot, Michael Kirkpatrick let loose a quick shot towards goal. Screened, Adam Carlson had no idea the puck was headed towards him until after it bounced off his pads and trickled its way into the net.

Pressuring 'Blades goaltender Anthony Peters from the get-go of the third period, South Carolina took advantage of one of these solid chances, tying the game up at 3-3. Forcing a turnover in the neutral zone, Domenic Monardo broke in all alone but fired his shot high off the glass. Waiting for the puck to drop, Dylan Margonari made a great play as he quickly batted the falling puck past Peters.

However, less than a minute later, the Everblades reclaimed their one-goal lead thanks to a heads up play from Danny New. Collecting the puck in the neutral zone, Brant Harris rushed back down into the attacking zone. Leaving a drop pass at the left wing circle, Danny New picked up the puck and fired a shot towards goal that was stopped by Adam Carlson. Seeing the rebound come right back towards him, New immediately turned the puck back towards goal where it buried itself into the back of the net.

With the clock winding down in the game, the back-and-forth on the scoreboard continued. Tying the game with just over three-minutes to play in the period, Andrew Cherniwchan picked up a pass from Rob Flick. All alone on the opposite wing, Cherniwchan roofed a perfect shot past Anthony Peters.

With the game looking as if it was headed for overtime, Matt Berry took the game into his hands. Playing behind the Stingrays net, Logan Roe finally got possession of the puck. Throwing the puck towards the front of the net, Berry picked up the puck and buried it past Adam Carlson with just 3.2-seconds remaining in the game.

Controlling the puck on the ensuing faceoff, the Florida Everblades ran out the clock and earned an amazing 5-4 win over the rival South Carolina Stingrays.

Anthony Peters came up big multiple times throughout the contest including some major saves late in the game. Earning the win, Peters stopped 32 of the 36 shots he faced. Adam Carlson also made his share of big saves but takes the loss after allowing five goals on 24 shots.

Finishing up their short two-game road trip, the Everblades will again faceoff against the rival South Carolina Stingrays tomorrow night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Eastern time. Fans can catch the game broadcast on WJBX News, Talk & More on 101.5-FM.104.3-FM, 770-AM or by ** CLICKING HERE (http://wjbxnewstalk.com/listen-live/)

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Wednesday, February 1 vs. Greenville, 7:30 p.m. - Yet another $2 Wednesday! $2 Beers, Wines & Hot Dogs all night long! College students receive a $5 ticket w/ free parking when they present their College ID at Germain Arena.

Ticket Information Game Tickets: Everblades tickets may be purchased at the Florida Community Bank Box Office located at Germain Arena, or at any Ticketmaster outlet, or online at ** www.ticketmaster.com utflorida+everblades&qflorida+everblades)

2016-17 Season Ticket Plans Now Available! Full and flexible partial season ticket plans are currently available for the 2016-17 season. We offer several tickets packages designed to help fit your budget and schedule.

Special Offer! Purchase any new ticket package for the 2016-17 season, and receive an Everblades jersey t-shirt and a $20 gift card from ** Ford's Garage! (http://fordsgarageusa.com/) Locations include Cape Coral, Downtown Fort Myers and Miromar Outlets in Estero. Discounted Group Tickets: Bring your group of 10 or more to a game at a discounted price, and you may also receive an Everblades souvenir! Group tickets are available for all home games. For more information on group tickets, call 239-948-7825.

This release courtesy of Fort Myers Technical College & Cape Coral Technical College

The Everblades are the proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes ###

