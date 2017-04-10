Berrios Named International League Pitcher of the Week

News Release

ROCHESTER, NY - Rochester Red Wings right-hander Jose Berrios has been named the International League Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

Berrios started on Opening Day, April 8 at Syracuse and tossed 6.0 scoreless innings while surrendering three hits and one walk while striking out seven to earn the win. He was lifted after a lengthy top of the 7th inning as the Red Wings batted around and scored six runs. Berrios tossed 77 pitches, 48 for strikes.

This is the second IL Pitcher of the Week award for Berrios, who earned the honor for the week ending July 3, 2016. A Rochester pitcher has earned a weekly award a league-high nine times since the beginning of 2015.

