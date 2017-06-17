Bergin\\"s Pair of Homers Not Enough against Saints

News Release

The Goldeyes jumped out to an early lead when Josh Romanski singled to left in the bottom of the first. Romanski stole second, took third on an errant throw, and scored on a wild pitch from Saints' starter Dustin Crenshaw.

In the top of the second, Brady Shoemaker singled to left-centre leading off. Anthony Gallas then hit a double to right-centre. On the play, Shoemaker was thrown out at the plate on a relay from Mason Katz. After Tony Thomas walked, Tim Colwell slapped a double down the left field line that scored Gallas with the tying run.

The Saints took a 4-1 lead with three runs in the top of the fourth. Gallas and Thomas opened the inning with consecutive singles and each moved up a base when Colwell laid down a sacrifice bunt. Maxx Garrett doubled to right-centre to bring in Gallas. Tanner Vavra followed with an RBI single to centre that plated Thomas. On the ensuing throw to the plate, Vavra advanced to second, drawing a return throw that allowed Garrett to score the Saints' fourth run.

David Bergin led off the bottom of the fourth with a line drive home run to centre that pulled the Goldeyes within 4-2.

In the bottom of the fifth, Wes Darvill walked and advanced to second when David Rohm singled through the left side. After Alixon Suarez sacrificed the runners ahead, Andrew Sohn hit a sacrifice fly to right that cut the Saints' lead to one run.

Shoemaker drew a leadoff walk in the top of the seventh and scored on a double to left from Gallas. Three batters later, Garrett lined a two-out, RBI double to right-centre that made it 6-3 St. Paul.

With two outs and no one on base in the bottom of the seventh, Romanski singled through the right side. Bergin followed with a monstrous two-run home run to left that once again pulled the Goldeyes within one run.

The Saints added an insurance run in the top of the eighth on a two-out, RBI single from Gallas, and tacked on one more in the ninth on a two-out RBI single from Brady Burzynski.

Crenshaw (1-1) earned the win, allowing three runs, two earned, on four hits in five and two-thirds innings. Crenshaw walked five and struck out four.

Kevin McGovern (4-1) started and took the loss for the Goldeyes. McGovern allowed four earned runs on 11 hits in 6.0 innings. McGovern walked five and struck out four.

Seth Rosin earned his fifth save of the year, pitching a scoreless bottom of the ninth.

Romanski finished with three hits, including a double off of Rosin in the ninth.

Game two of the three-game series is Saturday evening at 6:05 p.m. Zach Nuding (1-3, 7.39) takes on right-hander John Straka (3-2, 6.35). Tickets for all Goldeyes' home games are on sale now by calling 1-855-GOLDEYE, visiting www.ticketmaster.ca, or visiting any Ticketmaster location, including the box office at Shaw Park.

The Goldeyes open a three-game series against the St. Paul Saints on Friday night. First pitch from Shaw Park is at 7:05 p.m. Kevin McGovern (4-0, 3.28) takes on right-hander Dustin Crenshaw (0-1, 10.50)

