Benjamin Returns to Skipper Osprey for 2018 Season

News Release

Benjamin managed the O\'s to both the first and second half titles in the Pioneer League\'s Northern Division in 2017. The accomplishment of winning both halves was a first in franchise history.

Loux returns as the pitching coach for the Osprey. The O\'s staff allowed the least amount of walks in the Pioneer League last year while finishing second in saves and fifth in ERA.

Jose Amado joins the Osprey as their hitting coach after spending 2017 as the hitting coach for the Kane County Cougars.

Eddie Oropesa will be the bullpen coach. Oropesa pitched in the major leagues for the Phillies (2001), Diamondbacks (2002-2003) and the Padres (2004).

At the major league level - Andy Green returns for his third year as the San Diego Padres manager and many other Osprey coaching alumni are still coaching both in and out of the D-Backs system.

