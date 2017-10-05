News Release

BEN HOLMSTROM RETURNS FOR THIRD SEASON IN BRIDGEPORT Sound Tigers also agree to terms with Yanick Turcotte and loan Kellen Jones to Worcester BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (October 4, 2017) - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced today forwards Ben Holmstrom and Yanick Turcotte have agreed to terms on American Hockey League contracts for the 2017-18 season. In addition, forward Kellen Jones has been loaned to team's ECHL affiliate, the Worcester Railers HC.

Holmstrom, 30, spent each of the last two seasons as Bridgeport's captain and is the only Sound Tigers player who has appeared in every game during that span. Last season, he notched 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) and 91 penalty minutes in 76 contests.

A native of Colorado Springs, Colo., Holmstrom has played 470 AHL games with the Sound Tigers, Adirondack Phantoms and Charlotte Checkers, recording 182 points (65 goals, 117 assists) and 714 penalty minutes. He served as Adirondack's captain from 2011-14 and was an alternate captain with Charlotte in 2014-15. In addition, Holmstrom has played seven games with the Philadelphia Flyers, including his NHL debut on March 3, 2011.

Prior to turning pro, the 6'1, 201-pound center spent four seasons at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell from 2006-10. He compiled 84 points (26 goals, 58 assists) and 201 penalty minutes in 144 games with the River Hawks. His younger brother is fellow Sound Tigers' forward Josh Holmstrom.

Turcotte, 21, enters his first professional season after spending each of the last four years in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). In 212 career games with the Quebec Remparts, he recorded 30 points (nine goals, 21 assists) and 335 penalty minutes.

The Sainte-Brigitte-de-Laval earned a career-high four goals, 11 assists and 15 points last season, as well as a career-high 135 penalty minutes in 2014-15. Turcotte, a 6'0, 207-pound winger, also served as an alternate captain each of the last two seasons.

Jones, 27, played one exhibition game with the Sound Tigers this preseason. He signed an AHL contract with Bridgeport on Sept. 12.

Season Opener: The Sound Tigers begin their 17th season in the American Hockey League on Saturday with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop against the Binghamton Devils at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena. Fans can follow all of the live action via AHL Live or the Sound Tigers Radio Network, beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m.

Hottest Tickets in Town: The Sound Tigers will boast one of their most extensive and exciting promotional lineups in team history this season. This year's calendar will feature the return of Star Wars Night (Dec. 2), meet-and-greets with the Justice League (Nov. 11) and Marvel (Jan. 27) superheroes, and all-new promotions like a camouflage baseball cap (Jan. 13) and a kid's lunch box giveaway (Feb. 11). The promotional lineup kicks off with Opening Night on Oct. 21, featuring a Sound Tigers backpack giveaway to the first 3,000 kids courtesy of All Electric Construction and Communication. Click here to tickets. Guarantee Your Seats: Season tickets and flex plans are on sale now for the 2017-18 campaign, offering the greatest savings and ultimate flexibility of all ticket packages. Pick between a full-season, 20-game, 15-game or 10-game plan and you'll also be entitled to exclusive benefits, including the ticket holder exchange policy, which means any unused tickets can be traded for future games. Seating options are broken down into six different pricing sections, giving you the flexibility to fit Sound Tigers' hockey into any kind of budget. Please contact Brad Dworin at 203-345-4813 or via brad.dworin@harboryardse.com with questions or to guarantee your seats.

About the Bridgeport Sound Tigers

Founded in 2001, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers Hockey Club is the top minor league affiliate of the New York Islanders. Don't miss your chance to take part in the family fun that occurs during home games at Webster Bank Arena. For further information on ticket or sponsorship opportunities, call our office at (203) 345-2300 or e-mail mailto:info@soundtigers.com info@soundtigers.com. For more team information, log on to soundtigers.com.

Contact: Alan Fuehring (203) 345-4824, mailto:alan.fuehring@harboryardse.com'subject=Alan Fuehring alan.fuehring@harboryardse.com

