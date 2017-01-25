Belzile Recalled to San Antonio Rampage

WINDSOR, CO.





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, announced Wednesday that forward Alex Belzile has been recalled by the team's AHL affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage. Belzile had been scheduled to make his Eagles debut on Wednesday night against Tulsa, after being assigned to the Eagles by San Antonio on Monday.

Belzile has appeared in 29 games with the Rampage this season, registering two goals and three assists, to go along with 25 penalty minutes. The 6-foot, 180-pound winger has seen action in 68 AHL contests with both the Rampage and the Hamilton Bulldogs, collecting 11 goals and 12 assists in that time. The St-Eloi, Quebec native has also generated 52 goals and 90 assists in 151 ECHL games with the Fort Wayne Komets, Idaho Steelheads, Alaska Aces and Atlanta Gladiators. Belzile assembled his most productive season during the 2014-15 campaign, when he notched 28 goals and 41 assists in 63 games with the Steelheads.

The Eagles will return home to take on the Tulsa Oilers on Wednesday, January 25th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

