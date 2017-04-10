Belzile, Nantel and Geertsen Return to Colorado

News Release

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, announced Monday that forwards Alex Belzile and Julien Nantel, along with defenseman Mason Geertsen, have all been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's AHL affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage.

"These three players have been a big part of our entire body of work this season and we know that they will bring that same fierce, competitive nature to our team throughout the postseason, as well," said Eagles president and general manager Chris Stewart.

Belzile has registered 10 goals and 17 assists in 17 games with the Eagles this season. The 6-foot, 180-pound winger has seen action in 84 AHL contests with both the Rampage and Hamilton Bulldogs, collecting 14 goals and 16 assists in that time. The St-Eloi, Quebec native has also generated 62 goals and 107 assists in 168 ECHL games with the Eagles, Fort Wayne Komets, Idaho Steelheads, Alaska Aces and Atlanta Gladiators.

Nantel has posted two goals in his first five games with the Eagles and has collected five goals and three assists in 59 contests with San Antonio. The 20 year-old rookie was selected by the Avalanche in the seventh round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. Prior to turning pro, Nantel amassed 63 goals and 79 assists in 188 games in the QMJHL with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies.

Geertsen was a fourth round draft pick of the Avalanche in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft and has notched five assists in nine games with the Eagles this season. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound defenseman has appeared in 36 contests with the Rampage this season, posting four assists and 52 penalty minutes. In total, the 21 year-old has seen action in 87 AHL games with both San Antonio and the Lake Erie Monsters, generating a combined 12 assists and 116 penalty minutes.

The Eagles return home to face the Idaho Steelheads in Game One of the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 14th at 7:05pm.

Tickets for the 2017 Kelly Cup Playoffs are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the Eagles ticket office at 970-686-SHOT (7468) or purchase online at www.ColoradoEagles.com.

