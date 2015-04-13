Beloit Snappers Homestand Highlights 4/13-4/15

News Release

BELOIT, WI - The Snappers are back at Pohlman Field for a three-game weekend series against the Peoria Chiefs, affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. The upcoming weekend will feature our first official Thirsty Thursday to open the series, followed by a More for Your Money Friday and our first weekend game of the season to close out the series. We'll also still be handing out free magnet schedules for those who missed out on the opportunity last weekend. Here is a breakdown of what is happening each night!

Thursday April 13, 6:30 pm vs. Peoria Chiefs (St. Louis Cardinals)

. GATES OPEN: 5:30 pm

. Thirsty Thursday

. All 12-ounce draft beers for just $2 through the 5th inning!

. Snappy Gear Theme Night

. Anyone wearing Snappers gear receives half off admission!

Friday April 14, 6:30 pm vs. Peoria Chiefs (St. Louis Cardinals)

. GATES OPEN: 5:30 pm

. More for Your Money Friday brought to you by Uncommon Cents Investing

. 4 general admission tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 fountain soft drinks, 1 cotton candy & a box of popcorn for $40!

. Giveaway: Magnet Schedules (Sponsored by Beloit Health System, TruGreen, & Minuteman Press)

Saturday April 15, 4:00 pm vs. Peoria Chiefs (St. Louis Cardinals)

. GATES OPEN: 3:00 pm

. First Saturday afternoon game of the season

Partial season and group ticket packages are currently available for the 2017 season. You can also secure your seat at the game by purchasing one of our flexible 15 and 35-game season ticket packages that can be fitted to your schedule. 35 and 15-game season ticket packages also reserve all Snappers giveaways even if you miss the game. Ticket packages can be purchased online, over the phone at (608) 362-2272, and in person. Individual game tickets for this season are on sale NOW!

