Beloit Homers Three Times, Snap Losing Streak

Beloit Homers Three Times to Snap Losing Streak

Beloit 5 Peoria 4 - Friday

WP: Sawyer (1-1)

LP: Bowen (0-1)

S: None

Time: 2:30 (1:31 delay)

Attn: 94

First pitch was held off for nearly an hour and a half due to threatening showers moving through the Stateline area, but the Snappers held off the rain and the Peoria Chiefs to shake their five-game losing streak.

Collin Theroux went 3-3 with a pair of home runs and four RBI. His first professional home run tied the game 2-2 in the second inning on a towering two-run shot to the scoreboard in left-center. Theroux cleared the batters eye in the seventh to tie the game again 4-4. The Snappers catcher had five hits in his minor league career entering Friday's contest. Miguel Mercedes delivered the game-winning hit in the bottom of the eight with a two-out solo shot to left, his second home run of the season. All three of Beloit's wins this season have come in their final at-bat of the game.

Peoria jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first with a two-run homer by Andrew Young. The Chiefs added single runs in the third and fifth innings to build a 4-2 lead before Theroux's heroics.

JaVon Shelby added a single in his 1-3 performance and Luis Barrera came up with a lead-off triple in the seventh. Dalton Sawyer tossed four shutout innings in relief for the winning decision. He compiled seven strikeouts as the Snappers staff piled up 10 total whiffs and has reached double-digits in that category for third straight game.

Team Records: Beloit (3-6), Peoria (5-3)

Next Game: Saturday at 4:00 p.m. vs. Peoria at Pohlman Field

Probable Pitchers: Peoria RHP Steve Farinaro (0-0, -.-- ERA) vs. RHP Brendan Butler (0-1, 3.38 ERA)

The Snappers begin a seven-game homestand against the Burlington Bees and Clinton LumberKings beginning next Thursday, April 20. That stretch of games will feature the Snappers first Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday games of the season with their daily specials.


