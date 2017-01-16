Bells Announce Two More Key Returners for 2017

Pitchers Keenan Lum from Honolulu, Hawaii and Josh Zavisubin, from Bellingham, Wash. will return to the Bellingham Bells in 2017 for their second stint at Joe Martin Field. Zavisubin, a graduate of Bellingham's Sehome High School, will be a junior at the University of Puget Sound, while Lum will begin his junior campaign at University of Northern Colorado in 2017. In 2016, Zavisubin joined the Bells on a 10-day contract to begin the season. By the time the calendar flipped to August, Zavisubin had become one of the club's most impactful players. Zavisubin earned a two inning save in a 5-2 opening night win in Kelowna, B.C. and never looked back, earning a full-time spot on his hometown team and developing into a reliable back-end of the bullpen arm for Bellingham.

"Josh was instrumental to our success in 2016," Bells' General Manager Stephanie Morrell said. "He is a fierce competitor who always gives his team the best chance to win. He's also a great teammate who represents our franchise very well. It is always really special when we are able to have a locally grown athlete join our team. We couldn't be happier to have Josh represent his hometown for a second summer."

In 20 appearances during the 2016 regular season, Zavisubin sported a 2.57 ERA and held a 4-1 record with two saves on the hill. Zavisubin fired 35 innings for Bellingham, the most of any pitcher used exclusively in relief in 2016 for the Bells, fanning 27 compared to just 11 walks. The former Sehome High School Mariner also made three postseason appearances in Bellingham's run to the West Coast League championship series.

Lum capped his fantastic spring season at Pierce College with a 10-day contract with the Bells in 2016. At Pierce, Lum went 6-3 with a 2.32 ERA in 13 starts, tossing 81 innings, striking out 72 batters and walking only 20 men. In an outing against Chemeketa Community College on March 26th, Lum dealt a no-hitter, highlighting a fantastic season at Pierce. In the no hitter, Lum went the distance, throwing nine innings of shutout baseball, punching out 10 batters while walking only two to earn his second win of the season.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to add Keenan as a full-time member of our pitching staff in 2017," Morrell said. "He has had tremendous success at the junior college level and has proven the ability to keep runners off the bases, striking out 72 hitters during his spring season in 2016. We are thrilled to have him in a Bells' uniform and believe he has the potential to be a key member of our pitching staff this summer." Lum, a 2014 graduate of Kamehameha School in Honolulu, Hawaii, was a high school First Team All-State selection. In his first stint with the Bells, Lum earned a start against the Corvallis Knights on June 8th, pitching five innings of two run baseball against the eventual WCL champions. He fanned three and allowed only four hits in the outing. In 2017, Lum enters his first season as a member of the Division I baseball program at the University of Northern Colorado. Lum, Zavisubin and the Bells kick off the 2017 campaign at home with a three game series against the Gresham GreyWolves starting on June 2nd at Joe Martin Field in Bellingham.

