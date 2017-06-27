Bees Take Game Two, 6-2

News Release

(Cedar Rapids, IA) - The Burlington Bees (33-42) beat the Cedar Rapids Kernels (41-35), 6-2, on Tuesday night at Perfect Game Field in Cedar Rapids.

For the second straight night, the Bees took the lead in the first inning. With one out, Jordan Zimmerman lined a single into left and then moved to second when Keith Grieshaber reached on an infield single. After Jack Kruger was hit by a pitch, Sam McDonnell reached on a fielder's choice, scoring Zimmerman, giving the Bees a 1-0 lead.

Roberto Baldoquin doubled the Bees' lead in the second by sending a solo home run over the left field wall, extending the Bees' lead to 2-0. The Bees' offense stayed hot, adding two more runs in the third. Jordan Zimmerman opened the inning with his second single of the day. Keith Grieshaber then hit a ground ball down the left-field line that was lost near the tarp, scoring both Zimmerman and Grieshaber for an inside-the-park home run, upping the Bees' lead to 4-0.

The Bees made it four straight scoring innings in the fourth. Roberto Baldoquin walked and then stole second base. With one out, Derek Jenkins singled to right, scoring Baldoquin, extending the Bees' lead to 5-0.

Cedar Rapids got on the board in the bottom of the fifth thanks to an Aaron Whitefield solo home run, cutting the Bees' lead to 5-1. The Kernels inched closer in the seventh thanks to a RBI single from Lean Marrero, making it a 5-2 game.

Brennan Morgan reached on a walk to start the ninth inning and later came home to score on a Jahmai Jones single, adding an insurance run, upping the Bees' lead to 6-2.

Bees' starter Jose Suarez (1-1) earned his first win of the season while Colton Davis (3-2) was charged with the loss. Blake Smith (5) converted his fifth save of the season, securing the Bees' 6-2 win. The Bees and the Kernels continue the series on Wednesday afternoon at 12:05 p.m. Joe Gatto makes the start for the Bees against Eduardo Del Rosario for Cedar Rapids.

