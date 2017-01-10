Bees Name Berthiaume General Manager

January 10, 2017 - Atlantic League (AtL) - New Britain Bees News Release





New Britain, Conn.- The New Britain Bees have announced the hiring of veteran minor league baseball executive Gerry Berthiaume as the team's new general manager. Berthiaume brings over 15 years of successful minor league operating experience in the New Britain market to the Bees and begins work January 23, as current GM Pat Day steps down to pursue new career opportunities.

"I am extremely excited about returning to professional baseball as the General Manager of the New Britain Bees. After having discussions with (team owners) Frank Boulton and Michael Pfaff it was evident to me that this ownership group is dedicated and committed to keeping professional baseball in New Britain," said Berthiaume. "That commitment was the dominating factor in making the decision to get back in the game I truly enjoy. I look forward to working with the Bees front office staff and the coaching staff to continue to bring quality entertainment to New Britain Stadium. To be returning to this great facility and to see all the improvements that have been made by the City of New Britain and Bees ownership is incredible as the Stadium has never looked better."

Berthiaume, a resident of Berlin, CT, was previously the Executive Vice President & GM of the New Britain Red Sox and New Britain Rock Cats from 1984-1999 and is a member of the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame. During his tenure, Berthiaume oversaw the team's move to and opening of New Britain Stadium, from its previous home, Beehive Stadium. He joins the Bees after spending the past nine years as an executive at Capital Workforce Partners in Hartford, which leverages public and private resources to produce skilled workers for a competitive regional economy.

City of New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart shared her thoughts on the announcement on Tuesday morning.

"Gerry Berthiaume is an ideal fit for helping to lead the New Britain Bees onto greater success during their second season," said Stewart. "As a former New Britain Red Sox general manager, he is well versed in the dynamics of how to operate a winning sports team. Additionally, through his work with the Greater New Britain Chamber of Commerce and organizations like Capital Workforce Partners, he has formed strong connections in our community that will help to foster growth for the baseball team and to create an even better experience for fans."

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Atlantic League Stories from January 10, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.