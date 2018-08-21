Bees Mount Improbable Comeback Walk-Off Victory Over Road Warriors

(New Britain, CT) - The New Britain Bees (20-19, 53-49) defeated the Atlantic League's Road Warriors (7-33, 24-79) 6-5 in walk-off fashion in 12 innings at New Britain Stadium on Tuesday night and have now taken the first two games of a four-game series between Liberty Division foes. The Bees improve to 6-1 overall when free baseball is played, including a 4-0 record in the Hardware City.

New Britain starting pitcher Kyle Simon (3-1) registered a no-decision after allowing four runs on ten hits (one home run) over six innings pitched while walking a batter. Road Warriors starting pitcher Felix Baez also did not factor in the game's final outcome, giving up two runs on five hits in six innings of work, walking five and striking out three along with two wild pitches thrown.

Trailing 5-2 in the bottom half of the eighth inning, the Bees got to within a pair of runs thanks to Jonathan Galvez as he plated Jamar Walton with a run-scoring base knock to left field to cut the deficit to 5-3 after Walton tripled off the wall in right centerfield for his second three-base hit of the night and team-leading fifth of the campaign. The ballgame moved to the home half of the ninth as Road Warriors skipper Ellie Rodriguez called upon his 2018 Liberty Division All-Star closer Andrew Johnston to finish off the contest. Darren Ford led off the frame with an infield single and hustled to second base on a throwing error committed by third baseman Gustavo Pierre. With one out, Deibinson Romero belted a game-tying two-run home run to left centerfield, his third hit of the evening and second roundtripper in as many nights, and in the blink of an eye the matchup was all even at five. In the top of the 12th, the visitors had runners at first and second with one down versus winning pitcher Adam Loewen (3-0), but the six foot six southpaw made the clutch pitches he needed to while also fielding his position in a big way, snagging a sharp ground ball back to the mound by Pierre that looked like it was ticketed for centerfield and striking out Daniel Aldrich swinging to keep the game tied. In the bottom of the 12th, Jovan Rosa completed the late-inning drama by launching a one-out, walk-off solo home run to left centerfield against losing pitcher Christian Flecha-Astacio (2-5) as his teammates greeted him with big smiles at home plate, lifting the boys from the Hardware City to their third consecutive victory as they improve to 4-1 on their current seven-game homestand. Romero and Walton each had three hits on the evening as New Britain recorded their fifth walk-off win of the season and their second by way of a home run, while also registering their 26th come-from behind victory and tenth such when trailing by three or more runs. Photo provided courtesy of the New Britain Bees.

The Bees continue their four-game series with the Atlantic League's Road Warriors at New Britain Stadium on Wednesday, August 22nd. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. It will be a Kids Meal Deal Wednesday, as children 12 and under can enjoy a hot dog, a bag of chips, and a soda or water for just four dollars!

