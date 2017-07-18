Bees Hand Aces Fourth Consecutive Loss on 16-Hit Night

News Release

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces took the field at home Monday looking to snap a three game losing skid after a tough set with the El Paso Chihuahuas. Reno Starter Anthony Banda in his 18th start, looking for his eighth win of the season, would come up short giving up career highs in runs (7) and hits (15) in five innings of work. The left-hander had not given up career highs in either category since the 2016 season with the Aces.

Salt Lake City entered the scoring column early with three runs in the top of the first inning. The inning was lead off with a single by Shane Robinson who extended his hit streak to 15 games. David Fletcher would then hit his second double of the year followed by a sacrifice fly from Kaleb Cowart scoring Robinson. The bases would be cleared on a three-run homerun by Bees third baseman Jefry Marte to left field.

The Bees would continue to pour on the offense in the top of the fourth inning with an additional four runs. Ramon Flores led off with a single to left field, which was followed by another single by Rey Navarro. The pair of runners would be brought in by Fletcher's single up the middle to record his fourth and fifth RBIs of the year. Salt Lake City would tack on another two runs in the offensive inning by way of Cowarts 23rd double of the year and an RBI single by Cesar Puello.

The Aces worked to get one run in the bottom of the third inning from Kristopher Negr?n's seventh homerun of the season. Reno would also get a double each from Christian Walker and Rudy Flores on the night. The Aces lineup struggled versus Bees starter Troy Scribner who won his third straight start over the Aces this season. In those starts, Scribner has pitched 17 and two-third innings giving up just five runs on 10 hits. Scribner held the Aces to just one run on four hits over five and two third innings in tonight's ballgame. The Aces would drop the game 7-1.

With the loss, Reno moves to 55-40, holding on to their first place lead by one game over a charging Fresno Grizzlies club. The Aces will continue their home stand against the Salt Lake Bees with game two tomorrow of the set at Greater Nevada Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Tickets are on-sale now at www.renoaces.com or by calling (775) 334-4700. Follow the club all season long on Twitter (@Aces) or like the team on Facebook.?

