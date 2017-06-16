Bees Fall Short to Aces

News Release

The Aces jumped on Bees starter Alex Blackford for five runs in the first inning and an additional four runs in the second to knock the starter out of the game and put the Bees in an early hole. Blackford (1-3) made the spot start in place of Daniel Wright and finished with two innings, six hits, six walks and nine runs allowed. The Bees bullpen held Aces in check over the next seven innings, allowing just four combined runs.

Ramon Flores, Carlos Perez and Matt Williams each chipped in with a two-hit night for the Bees offense. Williams also contributed on the mound making his fourth pitching appearance of the season with the Bees bullpen short on available arms. Williams allowed a solo home run over two innings of work. The Bees offense was able to climb back into the game to make in 9-5 after four innings as Ramon Flores, Carlos Perez and Sherman Johnson all brought in runs, but the they would get no closer.

"Matt's performance was great," acting manager Lou Marson said. "He's been swinging the bat good all year, he's come up big for us. Even when we've needed him defensively, like tonight with his pitching, we were short on arms. It's been great for him to find his swing, and to come in and pitch and pick us up tonight."

The Bees and Aces finish up the four-game series and the homestand on Friday night. The team will celebrate Frank Layden night with a Frank Layden bobblehead giveaway and the legendary Jazz coach and Bees fan will sing the 7th inning stretch. Tickets and more information is available at www.slbees.com .

