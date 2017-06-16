Bees Blast Aces in Series Finale

News Release

The Salt Lake Bees cranked out 18 hits to blow out the Reno Aces 13-5 to end the 11-game homestand with a 6-5 record and clinch a split of the series against Reno.

All nine members of the Bees lineup had at least one hit with seven of the nine collecting multiple hits. The offensive onslaught was led by the bottom third of the order as Rey Navarro, Dustin Ackley and Tony Sanchez each collected two hits and combined for 11 of the Bees 13 RBIs. The Bees came out strong, jumping out to a 5-0 lead after three innings, but Reno was able to cut the deficit to a single run in the fifth. Salt Lake responded with four runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning to push the lead back to five runs.

"I feel like my first few months of season were tough, but that's how baseball works, hitting is hard," Sanchez said. "I've just stuck with it, got in the cages as often as I could. I made a couple adjustments that allowed me to get to some pitches that I was missing earlier in the season. It's paying off for me."

Doug Fister (1-0) got the start for the Bees and took home his first victory of the year giving up five runs over five innings of The Salt Lake Bees cranked out 18 hits to blow out the Reno Aces 13-5 to end the 11-game homestand with a 6-5 record and clinch a split of the series against Reno.

All nine members of the Bees lineup had at least one hit with seven of the nine collecting multiple hits. The offensive onslaught was led by the bottom third of the order as Rey Navarro, Dustin Ackley and Tony Sanchez each collected two hits and combined for 11 of the Bees 13 RBIs. The Bees came out strong, jumping out to a 5-0 lead after three innings, but Reno was able to cut the deficit to a single run in the fifth. Salt Lake responded with four runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning to push the lead back to five runs.

"I feel like my first few months of season were tough, but that's how baseball works, hitting is hard," Sanchez said. "I've just stuck with it, got in the cages as often as I could. I made a couple adjustments that allowed me to get to some pitches that I was missing earlier in the season. It's paying off for me."

Doug Fister (1-0) got the start for the Bees and took home his first victory of the year giving up five runs over five innings of work. Fister got into trouble in the sixth, leaving men on the corners for Eduardo Paredes, but Paredes ended the threat with three straight strikeouts. Paredes was followed by Huston Street who threw a clean seventh inning as a part of his MLB rehab assignment. Drew Gagnon finished off the game with two scoreless innings to preserve the victory.

The Bees hit the road for an eight-game, nine-day road trip tomorrow visiting Tacoma and Las Vegas before returning to Smith's Ballpark on Monday, June 26 against the same Reno Aces team.

